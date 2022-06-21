Insider Buying: Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK) Insider Purchases 833,334 Shares of Stock

Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Rating) insider Douglas Benzie purchased 833,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £91,666.74 ($112,281.65).

Shares of LON BARK remained flat at $GBX 11.25 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,667,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,156. Barkby Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27 ($0.33). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.22.

Get Barkby Group alerts:

Barkby Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Barkby Group PLC engages in consumer and hospitality, real estate, and life sciences businesses. The company operates specialty coffee bars; and gastropubs, inns, and function spaces. It also sells luxury vehicles through showrooms, as well as through online. In addition, the company is involved in sourcing and developing commercial property projects, including retail warehouses, car dealerships, and storage.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barkby Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barkby Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.