Insider Buying: Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK) Insider Purchases 833,334 Shares of Stock

Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Rating) insider Douglas Benzie purchased 833,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £91,666.74 ($112,281.65).
Shares of LON BARK remained flat at $GBX 11.25 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,667,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,156. Barkby Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27 ($0.33). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.22.
Barkby Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
