Insider Buying: Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) EVP Purchases 9,949 Shares of Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,677.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.70. 321,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Belden by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 96.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

