Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys 18 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Simon Litherland purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 808 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £145.44 ($178.15).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Simon Litherland purchased 18 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 844 ($10.34) per share, for a total transaction of £151.92 ($186.09).

Shares of BVIC traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 800.50 ($9.81). 405,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,280. The company has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 18.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 826.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 855.19. Britvic plc has a 52 week low of GBX 716.54 ($8.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,018 ($12.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BVIC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 985 ($12.07) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.43) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 855 ($10.47) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($13.23) to GBX 1,030 ($12.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 963.75 ($11.80).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

