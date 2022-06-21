Insider Buying: Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director Buys 74,610 Shares of Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin bought 74,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $187,271.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,422,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,216.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Clene stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.38. Clene Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $17.82.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clene by 7,045.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Clene by 9,823.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clene Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
