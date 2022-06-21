Insider Buying: Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director Buys 74,610 Shares of Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin bought 74,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $187,271.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,422,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,216.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Clene stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.38. Clene Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $17.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clene by 7,045.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Clene by 9,823.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLNN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Clene to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

