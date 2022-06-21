Insider Buying: Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) CEO Acquires 1,450 Shares of Stock

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,604.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,196.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CMP traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 693,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,507. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -193.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after buying an additional 208,238 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 72,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CL King cut their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

