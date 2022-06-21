Insider Buying: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Buys 26,455 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 26,455 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $276,983.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,756,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,800,659.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 50,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $517,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 1,986 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $21,786.42.

On Monday, April 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 16,284 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $174,727.32.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 156,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,295. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $233.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.18. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $15.47.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.37 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 37.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter worth $86,000. 45.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

