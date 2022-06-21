Insider Buying: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,200,000 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,684,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,269,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,042,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,763. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAWN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 434.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 151,692 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

