Insider Buying: EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Insider Acquires 11,000 Shares of Stock

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) insider Julian Baines acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £3,630 ($4,446.35).

EKF Diagnostics stock opened at GBX 33.09 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.35. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £150.53 million and a PE ratio of 9.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. EKF Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

