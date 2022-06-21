Insider Buying: FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $16,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,852,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,662.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Howard Dvorkin bought 20,200 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $22,422.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Howard Dvorkin bought 40,228 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,653.08.

On Thursday, May 19th, Howard Dvorkin bought 33,064 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,676.80.

Shares of FlexShopper stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 43,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,622. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 24,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FPAY. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on FlexShopper from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

