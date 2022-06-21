Insider Buying: Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Acquires 38 Shares of Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) insider Roisin Currie bought 38 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,935 ($23.70) per share, for a total transaction of £735.30 ($900.66).

Roisin Currie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Roisin Currie acquired 31 shares of Greggs stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,111 ($25.86) per share, for a total transaction of £654.41 ($801.58).

On Monday, April 11th, Roisin Currie acquired 98 shares of Greggs stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,410 ($29.52) per share, for a total transaction of £2,361.80 ($2,892.94).

Shares of GRG stock opened at GBX 1,941.54 ($23.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. Greggs plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,873 ($22.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,443 ($42.17). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,198.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,536.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($40.91) to GBX 2,900 ($35.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.10) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

