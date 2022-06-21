Insider Buying: IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Purchases 83,199 Shares of Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 83,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $92,350.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,017,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,729.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 2,630 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $3,050.80.

On Friday, June 3rd, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 30,800 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $35,112.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 15,000 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $17,550.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 552,000 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,293. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. IMARA Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMARA Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMARA in a report on Friday, June 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMRA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in IMARA by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in IMARA by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 21,875 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

