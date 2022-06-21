Insider Buying: Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) CEO Acquires 15,500 Shares of Stock

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) CEO Bryan Lewis bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,293.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Intellicheck stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. Intellicheck, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $9.68.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 67,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Intellicheck by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

