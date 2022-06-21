Insider Buying: Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) CFO Buys 5,800 Shares of Stock

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Ishmael acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $10,034.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Ishmael also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Jeffrey Ishmael bought 12,500 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $21,125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,947. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1,534.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 71,703 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDN shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellicheck currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

