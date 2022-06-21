Insider Buying: Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Insider Buys 250 Shares of Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) insider Jez K. Maiden purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($51.76) per share, for a total transaction of £10,565 ($12,940.96).

LON:ITRK traded up GBX 82 ($1.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,288 ($52.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,530. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,781.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Intertek Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4,141 ($50.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,824 ($71.34). The stock has a market cap of £6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITRK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($67.37) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($78.39) to GBX 6,000 ($73.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($69.08) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,739.88 ($70.31).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

