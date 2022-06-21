Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Acquires 21 Shares of Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider Su Cacioppo bought 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.50) per share, with a total value of £145.74 ($178.52).

JDW opened at GBX 699 ($8.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £899.96 million and a P/E ratio of -6.61. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 1-year low of GBX 675.50 ($8.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,281 ($15.69). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 727.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 816.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JDW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.72) target price for the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J D Wetherspoon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,006.25 ($12.33).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

