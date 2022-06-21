Insider Buying: Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director Purchases 82,000 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Director David John Wilson bought 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.24 per share, with a total value of C$511,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,112,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$119,263,497.60.

David John Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

On Friday, June 17th, David John Wilson purchased 283,600 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.39 per share, with a total value of C$1,812,204.00.

KEL traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.45. 337,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.71 and a 1 year high of C$8.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$138.45 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.7586764 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEL. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.23.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.