Insider Buying: Lunnon Metals Limited (ASX:LM8) Insider Buys 28,985 Shares of Stock

Lunnon Metals Limited (ASX:LM8 – Get Rating) insider Ashley McDonald acquired 28,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.69 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,999.65 ($13,888.65).

Ashley McDonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Ashley McDonald bought 32,051 shares of Lunnon Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.78 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,999.78 ($17,360.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 10.06.

Lunnon Metals Limited focuses on the exploration of nickel and gold in Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Kambalda Nickel project, which comprises 19 contiguous mining tenements located within the Kambalda Nickel District, Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as ACH Nickel Pty Ltd and changed its name to Lunnon Metals Limited in February 2021.

