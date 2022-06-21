Insider Buying: MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Purchases 1,696 Shares of Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) Director Peter H. Blum purchased 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $21,437.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,437.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
MIND traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. 44,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,332. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $12.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.94. MIND Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 48.29% and a negative return on equity of 717.17%.
About MIND Technology (Get Rating)
MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Asia/South Pacific, Canada, and Latin America.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MIND Technology (MIND)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.