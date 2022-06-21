Insider Buying: MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Purchases 1,696 Shares of Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) Director Peter H. Blum purchased 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $21,437.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,437.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MIND traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. 44,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,332. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $12.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.94. MIND Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 48.29% and a negative return on equity of 717.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MIND Get Rating ) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.22% of MIND Technology worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Asia/South Pacific, Canada, and Latin America.

