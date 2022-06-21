Insider Buying: Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Shv Management Services, Llc bought 60,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MTEM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 314,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,318. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 110.16% and a negative net margin of 177.06%. The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTEM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter valued at $4,740,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 5,671.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 323,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 228,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth $1,413,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 11,078,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

