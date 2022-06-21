Insider Buying: NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) President Acquires 17,050 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the purchase, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NXRT stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $58.26. 176,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,643. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 156.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NXRT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

