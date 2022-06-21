Insider Buying: RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CFO Acquires 650 Shares of Stock

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) CFO Jason A. Field bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $12,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RGCO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 42,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,755. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. RGC Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of -0.28.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RGC Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the period.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

