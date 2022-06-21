Insider Buying: SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Insider Buys 189,000 Shares of Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) insider Peter D. Aquino bought 189,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 766,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,391.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. 1,833,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,055. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 21.94%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
About SeaChange International (Get Rating)
SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.
