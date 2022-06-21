Insider Buying: SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Insider Buys 189,000 Shares of Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) insider Peter D. Aquino bought 189,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 766,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,391.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. 1,833,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,055. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 21.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 5,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 767,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

