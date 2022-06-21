Insider Selling: Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) CEO Sells 2,602 Shares of Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev Singh sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $14,727.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ACCD stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $411.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.95.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Accolade had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $1,728,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 39,268 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Accolade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

