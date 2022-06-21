Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CFO Sells 4,396 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CFO Daphne Quimi sold 4,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $39,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,563. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,507,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,451. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.00. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.63.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FOLD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
