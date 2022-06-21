Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CFO Sells 4,396 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CFO Daphne Quimi sold 4,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $39,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,563. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,507,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,451. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.00. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $103,000.

FOLD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

