Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Jeffrey Delong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 7,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $367,710.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.86. 1,017,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,540. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.85. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLS. Raymond James decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

