Insider Selling: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) General Counsel Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $29,008.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,431 shares in the company, valued at $526,930.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RCUS traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,026. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.11. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,648,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,735,000 after acquiring an additional 147,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

About Arcus Biosciences (Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.