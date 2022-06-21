Insider Selling: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) President Sells 2,333 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) President Juan C. Jaen sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $48,339.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 212,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of RCUS traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,026. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.02.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,843,000 after buying an additional 85,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 25.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,749,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,787,000 after purchasing an additional 557,988 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,706,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,648,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,735,000 after purchasing an additional 147,762 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
