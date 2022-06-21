Insider Selling: Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Director Sells 34,525 Shares of Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,679.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CVET stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 970,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,577. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.92. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVET shares. William Blair lowered Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covetrus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Covetrus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,486,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,231,000 after purchasing an additional 591,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Covetrus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,549,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,916,000 after purchasing an additional 322,572 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Covetrus by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,357,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,323,000 after purchasing an additional 485,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Covetrus by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,945,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,037,000 after purchasing an additional 151,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Covetrus by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,843,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

