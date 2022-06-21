Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $1,827,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Thursday, June 9th, Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00.

Shares of DUOL traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,323. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.16. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $204.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Duolingo to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $8,917,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.