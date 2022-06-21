Insider Selling: Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) CEO Sells 4,552 Shares of Stock

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $22,714.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,923.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,604. The company has a market cap of $366.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 136.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 259,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

About Esperion Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.