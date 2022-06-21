Insider Selling: Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,210 ($88.31), for a total value of £72,100 ($88,314.55).

LON JDG traded down GBX 40 ($0.49) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 7,280 ($89.17). 8,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,562. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,441.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,494.56. Judges Scientific plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5,740 ($70.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,800 ($107.79). The company has a market capitalization of £460.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 47 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

