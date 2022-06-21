Insider Selling: Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CEO Sells 21,275 Shares of Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) CEO Robert Barrow sold 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 14,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,955,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,768,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Robert Barrow sold 18,415 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.77, for a total transaction of 14,179.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,901,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,417. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.84 and its 200-day moving average is 1.11. The company has a market cap of $301.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of 0.70 and a 52 week high of 3.92.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNMD shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

