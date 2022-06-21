Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 45 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.07, for a total value of $10,263.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,423,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,359,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MORN traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,179. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.25 and a twelve month high of $350.21.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.