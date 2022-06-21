Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $971,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,504,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,740,218.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 60,000 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $1,063,200.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 100,000 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $1,820,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 60,000 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,162,800.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 237,957 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $4,195,181.91.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 78,033 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,345,288.92.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 86,269 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $1,432,928.09.

On Friday, May 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 104,886 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $1,745,303.04.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 77,225 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $1,222,471.75.

On Monday, May 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 90,543 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,414,281.66.

On Monday, May 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 116,072 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $1,797,955.28.

Shares of Par Pacific stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.96. 1,028,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 69,980 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,996,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 109,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 40,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Par Pacific to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

