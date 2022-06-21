Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TDOC traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.51. 3,995,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,461,438. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $174.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.75.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. The business had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

