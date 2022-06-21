Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of TDOC traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.51. 3,995,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,461,438. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $174.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.75.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. The business had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.
