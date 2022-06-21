Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CFO Sells 1,687 Shares of Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,687 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $22,268.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 811,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,932. The firm has a market cap of $709.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. uniQure has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). uniQure had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 61.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in uniQure by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in uniQure by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,838,000 after purchasing an additional 655,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in uniQure by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

