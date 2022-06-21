Insider Selling: United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Sells 53,659 Shares of Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Steven L. Mogford sold 53,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($12.82), for a total value of £561,809.73 ($688,154.99).
Shares of LON UU traded down GBX 14 ($0.17) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,030 ($12.62). The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The firm has a market cap of £7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83. United Utilities Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 922 ($11.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.54). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,098.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,086.02.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.50. This represents a yield of 2.61%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -518.07%.
About United Utilities Group (Get Rating)
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.
