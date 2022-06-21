Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,254.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 68,093 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

