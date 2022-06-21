Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.49

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and traded as high as $8.65. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 538 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Insignia Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 68.27% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

