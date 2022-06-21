Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) were down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.79 and last traded at $76.79. Approximately 295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 226,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.46. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

