Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

IART opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,418 shares of company stock worth $10,179,738. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 39.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.