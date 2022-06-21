IntegraFin’s (IHP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 540 ($6.61) to GBX 480 ($5.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.23) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.10) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Shares of IHP stock opened at GBX 238 ($2.92) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 339.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 430.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07. IntegraFin has a 1-year low of GBX 237.40 ($2.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 610.50 ($7.48). The firm has a market cap of £788.55 million and a P/E ratio of 15.26.
About IntegraFin (Get Rating)
IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.
