Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) vs. Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Head-To-Head Survey

Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Integrity Applications and Inari Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrity Applications 0 0 0 0 N/A Inari Medical 0 0 6 0 3.00

Inari Medical has a consensus price target of $105.67, indicating a potential upside of 73.48%. Given Inari Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Integrity Applications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Inari Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integrity Applications and Inari Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inari Medical $276.98 million 11.68 $9.84 million ($0.03) -2,030.33

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Integrity Applications.

Volatility and Risk

Integrity Applications has a beta of -1.66, suggesting that its share price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integrity Applications and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A Inari Medical -0.25% -0.27% -0.23%

Summary

Inari Medical beats Integrity Applications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integrity Applications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integrity Applications, Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid. It designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain. The company was founded by Avner Gal and David Malka in September 2001 and is headquartered in Ashkelon, Israel.

Inari Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism. It also offers FlowSaver; FlowStasis, a large bore suture retention device designed to address various aspects of venous access site; and FlowTriever 2, a new disk shape designed to capture and remove wall adherent clot and shorten treatment. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

