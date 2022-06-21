Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) traded up 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.88 and last traded at $47.40. 9,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,186,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.82.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.