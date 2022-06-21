Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) traded up 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.88 and last traded at $47.40. 9,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,186,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.82.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.