Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $1,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,147,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,656,498.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $1,134,800.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,126,400.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $1,208,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,400.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $1,153,000.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,111,600.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $1,059,000.00.

Shares of IBKR traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 841,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,798. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after acquiring an additional 246,151 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

