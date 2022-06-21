Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as low as C$0.45. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 10,499 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$16.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.57 million during the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

