Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,753.98

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,753.98 ($21.48) and traded as low as GBX 1,342.50 ($16.44). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 1,342.50 ($16.44), with a volume of 454,343 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,545 ($31.17) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,885 ($35.34) to GBX 2,700 ($33.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,514 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,753.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 57.30 ($0.70) dividend. This is a positive change from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $18.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.93%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In related news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan acquired 10,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,465 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £146,500 ($179,446.35). Also, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($18.88), for a total value of £109,734.61 ($134,412.80).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

