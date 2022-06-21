International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 162 by The Goldman Sachs Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) received a GBX 162 ($1.98) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($1.90) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.90) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.33) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 185 ($2.27).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

IAG traded up GBX 0.68 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 121.26 ($1.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,671,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,285,670. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 142.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The company has a market capitalization of £6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 108.58 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 202.48 ($2.48).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.