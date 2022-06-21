International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.32.

ICAGY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 196 ($2.40) to GBX 180 ($2.20) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.20 ($2.32) to €1.95 ($2.05) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

