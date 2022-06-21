International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Gap Down to $42.35

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.35, but opened at $41.46. International Paper shares last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 29,204 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in International Paper by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

